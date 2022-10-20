Lincoln HS students participate in ‘Great Oregon ShakeOut’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many people across the country are now better prepared for an earthquake after taking part in the Great ShakeOut.

Students at Lincoln High School in southwest Portland took part in the “drop, take cover, and hold on” exercises. It’s all part of a global drill for people to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake.

“The reason why Lincoln is such a unique venue for this because it’s a brand new high school, and with the help of the bond and the taxpayer funding is a location that has all of the seismic features that will help keep our students safe, said Vice Principal Christopher Brida.

Over half a million Oregonians took part in this year’s drill, from schools to businesses.

The drill comes after a 4.4 earthquake hit Linn County earlier this month.

