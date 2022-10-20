Man arrested in connection with deadly Lloyd District shooting

One shot in downtown Portland, suspect on the run
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lloyd District last Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said Andre J. Poston has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

RELATED: One shot, killed near Lloyd Center in Portland

The shooting occurred Friday, Oct. 14, at about 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, Northeast 11th Avenue was closed between Northeast Multnomah Street and Northeast Holladay Street. MAX train service was also stopped in the area.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation, including how they identified Poston as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-276321.

