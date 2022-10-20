Multi-agency operation leads to arrests of domestic violence offenders in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says nine people have been arrested following a multi-agency operation to apprehend domestic violence offenders.

During the operation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Salem Police Department, Woodburn Police Department, and patrol deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“This coordinated effort comes as local law enforcement agencies take time to focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month during the month of October,” the MCSO said in a Thursday release.

The operation resulted in the following:

43 warrant service attempts

15 release agreement compliance checks

9 arrests

4 follow-up contacts on new charges

“We know domestic violence impacts families around Marion County every day of the year. Our mission last night was to bring together law enforcement from around the county and place a spotlight on something that quietly happens in too many homes,” said Sheriff joe Kast. “I appreciate the ongoing commitment the Marion County law enforcement community and our social service partners display by holding people accountable and to help those impacted by domestic violence”

The MCSO encourages people looking for more information to visit the Center for Hope & Safety.

