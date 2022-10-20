‘Oddtober’: Art exhibit in Vancouver full of all sorts of creatures

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - You don’t need to visit your local haunted house if you want to see a collection of strange and sometimes spooky creatures. Joe V. stopped by one Vancouver art gallery where some unusual creations are on display.

“Oddtober,” which was created by nine members of Dark Arbor Lodge, is now on display at Art at the Cave gallery in Vancouver. The exhibit will be open until Oct. 29.

