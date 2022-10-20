Portland City Council passes resolution to create school zone near Cleveland High School.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you drive by Cleveland High School, you might notice something is missing.

“I was surprised that we didn’t because I thought we did and honestly I think it’ll help a lot,” Cleveland High School Freshman, Finnley Lohman, said.

That missing piece? A 20-mile-per-hour school zone.

“It’s a school, kids are passing, like hundreds of kids every day. If you don’t have a school zone that’s really unsafe,” Lohman said.

Right now, Southeast Powell Boulevard’s speed limit is 30 miles per hour and Southeast 26th Avenue’s is 25 miles per hour. Wednesday, Portland City Council took a step to fix that.

They unanimously approved a resolution that will create a school zone on Southeast 26th Avenue, with plans to put up signage as soon as Thursday. The resolution also asks the Oregon Department of Transportation to do the same on Powell, and at other high schools on state-owned highways.

This is welcome news to Cleveland Freshman Dominic Morris.

“Makes it a little safer to walk here, so there’s that,” he said.

This resolution also comes two weeks after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed at the intersection while riding her bike. So, not only does city council say they’re going to implement a school zone there, but also make other safety improvements, asking ODOT to help.

ODOT sent a statement regarding the request:

“Staff from both the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation have been working together over the past two weeks to develop ways we can make Southeast Powell Boulevard safer, particularly in the area around Cleveland High School. We support the efforts of Portland City Council to drive immediate action on this issue. The changes we are working on are significant and we appreciate the support provided by the Council. As Director Strickler said last week, it is time for inner Powell Boulevard to be swiftly transformed into a safer roadway.

We anticipate PBOT will provide more details on their plans for Southeast 26th Avenue Thursday at the community forum. We also plan to provide more details of our plans at that forum. In advance of that event, I can say we are already updating painting and striping to improve visibility on key nearby intersections starting Wednesday. We’ll also be installing a school speed zone adjacent to Cleveland High School. I’ll get you the details as soon as I can.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.