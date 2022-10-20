Semi-truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-5 near Brownsville

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:19 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on the interstate near milepost 219. OSP said a freightliner was stopped in the slow lane due to a pileup that occurred earlier in the day. A second freightliner was southbound when it collided with the stopped semi-truck and caught fire.

OSP said the crash caused a chain reaction rear-ending of a Nissan Armada and Ford Focus.

SEE ALSO: At least 1 dead in pileup involving nearly 65 vehicles on I-5 in Linn County

The driver of the semi-truck that caught fire, identified as Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Interstate 5 was closed for about eight hours during the crash investigation. This was the second chain reaction crash on a 10-mile stretch of I-5 within six hours.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Classic novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive on stage at Portland's Keller Auditorium
Classic novel ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ comes alive on stage at Portland’s Keller Auditorium
Classic novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive on stage at Portland's Keller Auditorium
Classic novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive on stage at Portland's Keller Auditorium
One shot in downtown Portland, suspect on the run
Man arrested in connection with deadly Lloyd District shooting
Oddtober is open until Oct. 31 at Art at the Cave in Vancouver
‘Oddtober’: Art exhibit in Vancouver full of all sorts of creatures