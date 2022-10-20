Semi-truck driver dies in fiery crash on I-5 near Brownsville

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Wednesday afternoon after colliding with another semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. on the interstate near milepost 219. OSP said a freightliner was stopped in the slow lane due to a pileup that occurred earlier in the day. A second freightliner was southbound when it collided with the stopped semi-truck and caught fire.

OSP said the crash caused a chain reaction rear-ending of a Nissan Armada and Ford Focus.

The driver of the semi-truck that caught fire, identified as Kirpal Singh, 63, of Yuba City, California, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Interstate 5 was closed for about eight hours during the crash investigation. This was the second chain reaction crash on a 10-mile stretch of I-5 within six hours.

