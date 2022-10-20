Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas came across a woman’s body and called 911. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the woman as 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan.

The medical examiner’s office determined Melissa died of homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED: Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

A day after Melissa’s body was found, the sheriff’s office said a person of interest in the case was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a hotel in Beaverton. That person was identified as 48-year-old Ruby M. Stephan.

The sheriff’s office said Melissa and Ruby were married and had recently relocated to the Oregon City area from Texas.

The Major Crimes Team has served multiple search warrants in the case and worked with detectives from the Beaverton Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.