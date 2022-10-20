Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday.
The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:
Father’s Heart Ministry
- 603 12th Street, Oregon City
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Service animals welcome
Zoar Lutheran Church
- Noon to 6 p.m.
- 190 Southwest Third, Canby
- Dogs on leash and other small pets in carriers welcome but please check with staff
- Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Molalla Hope Community Church
- Noon to 8 p.m.
- 209 Kennal Avenue, Molalla
- Small dogs must remain in kennel
- Certified Service Dogs allowed
County health officials encouraged people to take the risks of smoke seriously and to protect themselves.
“Poor air quality due to wildfires can cause health problems for people with chronic lung or heart conditions, the elderly, and children,” health officials said. “Fine particles in smoke also can affect people suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions.”
