Smoke relief centers open in Clackamas County

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Following an air quality advisory issued for the Portland area, Clackamas County is opening three relief centers, the county announced Thursday.

RELATED: ‘Unhealthy’ air advisory issued for Portland area until Friday

The centers are places where the community can come to escape the unhealthy leaves of smoke in the air. As they continue to monitor the conditions, the shelters may decide to extend the hours below:

Father’s Heart Ministry

603 12th Street, Oregon City

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Service animals welcome

Zoar Lutheran Church

Noon to 6 p.m.

190 Southwest Third, Canby

Dogs on leash and other small pets in carriers welcome but please check with staff

Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Molalla Hope Community Church

Noon to 8 p.m.

209 Kennal Avenue, Molalla

Small dogs must remain in kennel

Certified Service Dogs allowed

SEE ALSO: Cleaning gutters and raking leaves: Local homeowners prepare for long-awaited rain

County health officials encouraged people to take the risks of smoke seriously and to protect themselves.

“Poor air quality due to wildfires can cause health problems for people with chronic lung or heart conditions, the elderly, and children,” health officials said. “Fine particles in smoke also can affect people suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.