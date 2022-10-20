Smoke will gradually clear today, rain returns Friday!

Good morning! Air quality really deteriorated overnight as valley inversions trapped wildfire smoke near ground level. It’s going to take some time for these inversions to break, so try your best to limit time outside this morning. Air quality is generally in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range from Longview to Salem. As we progress through the day, onshore flow (wind moving from ocean to land) will gradually increase. This will slowly clear out the wildfire smoke from west to east. Aside from the smoke, expect pockets of fog this A.M.. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

We’re still on track to receive our first soaking rain of the month on Friday. Rain will spread over the Washington and northern Oregon Coast during the morning, and will eventually move southeastward during the afternoon/evening. Once our air quality improves today, take some time to clear out any storm drains or gutters that need cleaning. You’ll also want to cover up any patio furniture you don’t want getting wet. The rainy season is about to kick into high gear with much cooler weather on tap. Highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees Friday afternoon.

Once a cold front slides through, we’ll transition to on & off showers between Friday night and Saturday morning. Cool air sliding over warmer air will help “destabilize” the atmosphere, which could lead to some heavier downpours and maybe a few rumbles of thunder Saturday. Expect plenty of sunbreaks in between the showers. Wet weather should wind down late in the day, leading to a mainly dry Sunday. Similar to Friday, highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees this weekend. In addition to lowland rain, mountain snow will return to the Cascades. Elevations above 4,000 feet should pick up about 6-12 inches of snow. Elevations between 3,000-4,000 feet will only receive about 2-4 inches. Be prepared for snow covered roads at times through the Cascade Passes, especially Saturday & Sunday mornings.

A few more rounds of rain are expected next week with highs mostly staying in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

