‘Unhealthy’ air advisory issued for Portland area until Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An air quality advisory for unhealthy levels of smoke and smog in the Portland metro area has been issued until Friday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Portland-area resident Lori Bourland said she didn’t expect to see so much smog in the air when she walked outside today.

“I haven’t noticed it to be this bad, since I’ve lived here, and I’ve lived here for about six years now,” Bourland said.

The DEQ said those most at risk include infants, young children and older adults, along with people who have heart or lung disease and pregnant people.

Health officials recommend people stay indoors and close windows while avoiding major outdoor activity as the Nakia Creek Fire and others in the area continue to burn.

“Avoid burning candles, avoid frying food that adds material to the air, and certainly smoking,” said Dr. Alan Melnick with Clark County.

John Piatelli, another area resident, said he’s never really experienced smokey air before.

“Wildfires are not common where I’m from, having only been here for three to four months that I have, this past week I actually have been waking up with sore throats,” Piatelli said..

People can visit AirNow.Gov the current air quality, listed as from 0 to 500.

