Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19. One suspect armed with a handgun began pointing the weapon at employees and demanding “property.”

The suspects then fled from the scene on foot. Clark County deputies say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.

