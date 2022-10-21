2 suspects in custody after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Two people have been arrested for residential burglary in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Camas and Washougal Police were dispatched Thursday around 9:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of NE Lessard Road on reports of a home burglary.

The caller reported seeing two people on her property through her surveillance cameras. The caller’s home is located within Zone 2 of the Nakia Fire evacuations.

Responders arrived at the home shortly after, locating the suspect’s vehicle in a neighboring driveway, as well as items inside the car, which residents confirmed as their property. The vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.

Deputies then attempted to contact a male and female, but both suspects fled on foot. Authorities later contacted the female identified as Christina M. Pfeifer, 28 of Vancouver.

Pfeifer was booked into Clark County Jail on the charges of Residential Burglary and Theft II.

CCSO says detectives did an extensive search of the area, searching for the male suspect and other potential homes that had been burglarized.

After a several-hour search, CCSO cleared the area.

At 7:40 p.m. Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a call requesting an ambulance and law enforcement for a man having unknown medical problems in the 6900 block of NE Lessard Road.

Medics with Camas-Washougal Fire and Clark County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and confirmed William V. Golyshevsky, 31, of Vancouver, as the suspect of the earlier burglary.

Golyshevsky was taken to a local hospital and will be booked in the Clark County Jail on the charges of Residential Burglary and Theft II.

