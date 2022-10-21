25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic voice sweep by Clackamas police

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate to track down people accused of domestic abuse, police said. This year, 45 Clackamas County officers joined the 215 agencies in 15 states for the effort.

“This collaborative effort demonstrates to offenders that no matter where they flee, we will work to hold them accountable for their crimes,” Clackamas police said. “It also helps to raise awareness of the problem of family violence in our communities.”

Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence can find help:

A Safe Place Family Justice Center at 503-655-8600.

Clackamas Women’s Services’ 24-hour crisis and support line at 503-654-2288.

If you or someone you love is in immediate danger, call 911.

