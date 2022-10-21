32 malnourished dogs, cats, exotic birds rescued in Jackson Co., 2 people charged

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officials rescued 32 diseased and malnourished assorted dogs, cats and exotic birds from a home in Jackson County on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and animal services responded to a property on the 6600 block of East Evans Creek Road in rural Rogue River on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a sick dog in a front yard. When they arrived, police said they found a diseased and neglected dog with two dead dogs nearby.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities found 10 more dogs diseased, malnourished and close to death. They also found 10 exotic birds in cages and at least six cats. Outside they found a dead cat and a cage with six pigeons.

Working with a local veterinarian employee, officials said they found and rescued 32 animals total from the property.

The exotic birds spent the night at the Jackson County Animal Shelter and on Thursday, they were transferred to several local bird rescues.

All the dogs were given a medical exam by the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center and a treatment plan was established for each. They will be transferred to the Oregon Humane Society to receive extensive medical care and rehabilitation. Authorities did not include any information on the health or location of the rescued cats.

The property residents, 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 61-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with 13 counts of animal abuse, and authorities will continue to investigate the case, police said.

