9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler.

“My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said.

One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled and is currently enrolled in online classes at Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.

“He was fascinated with numbers and anything to do with them and when he was three years old, he was, you know, doing elementary-aged math work,” his dad, Brian Methvin, said. He said Solomon could count to 100 at just one-year-old.

SEE ALSO: Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

“I like homeschooling because I can do as much math as I want,” Solomon said.

In his spare time, he would ace practice SAT tests when one day, his dad decided he should sign up for the real thing. They studied for a half hour or so a few times a week.

Solomon took the test at the beginning of the month, with a custom number two pencil in hand, and scored 750 on the math portion, which is just shy of a perfect 800. That score is higher than most high schoolers taking the test to get into college.

“I was really excited, I was like so happy - I was jumping up and down with joy,” he said.

SEE ALSO: ‘Oddtober’: Art exhibit in Vancouver full of all sorts of creatures

He created a reward chart for himself and the higher the score he got on the test, the more money he got to buy new Pokémon cards. After getting a 750, he earned $65.

“I was excited for both, but a lot of it was for the score because I didn’t expect to get that much!” he said.

While he’s enrolled at Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth, he said his dream school is MIT. When asked what he wants to do when he’s older, the nearly 10-year-old said he doesn’t know quite yet, but “something good.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.