Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife.

At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.

Ohearn then walked away from the victim and ran into someone else on the same property. He threatened to kill the person based on their race.

Deputies arrested Ohearn at his home and booked him into the Washington County Jail on charges of arrest, bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV file image
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
New plan to tackle homelessness in Portland.
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
Moda Center
Trail Blazers to hold home opener Friday night