Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife.

At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.

Ohearn then walked away from the victim and ran into someone else on the same property. He threatened to kill the person based on their race.

Deputies arrested Ohearn at his home and booked him into the Washington County Jail on charges of arrest, bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.

