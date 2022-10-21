Cigarette lights apartment building fire in St. Helens

ST HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A discarded cigarette started a St. Helens apartment building fire on Thursday evening, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the St. Helens Place Apartments at 700 Matzen Street after reports of a fire.

SEE ALSO: Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

Emergency responders found the fire burning a second and third floor patio. The apartment building was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze and then confirmed the flames had not spread to the attic.

Following an investigation, fire officials determined the fire was caused by a cigarette, but no criminal charges were being considered as of Friday.

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s been a crazy week’: People happy to return home after Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zones lifted

Columbia River Fire and Rescue reminded people of the following fire safety smoking guidelines:

It is better to smoke outside because furniture, bedding and papers inside the home can catch fire from burning cigarettes.

Keep a sturdy ashtray or bucket of sand handy for smokers.

Smoke only when you are alert. If you take medicine or get sleepy, don’t smoke.

Never smoke near anyone who uses medical oxygen. If a fire starts, the oxygen will cause it to burn hotter and faster. There is no safe way to smoke when oxygen is in use.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.