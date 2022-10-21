Collaborative forms with goal to make Timbers, Thorns supporter owned

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Timbers and Thorns fans are invited to join a collaborative to secure community ownership of the two teams, the Onward Rose City Project announced Friday.

The group has formed Onward Rose City, LLC and launched a website where supporters can pledge an amount that they would realistically invest in club shares, should the effort proceed.

Supporter-owned teams include some of the most successful in the world, ORCP said. Supporters purchase shares and vote to elect directors of the club to oversee a professional staff that conducts day-to-day operations.

Rachel Greenough with the Rose City Riveters Steering Committee said this year has been devastating for Portland Thorns fans.

“Even as the players reached remarkable heights on the pitch, it became clear that the owners and executive leadership of the club have caused irreparable harm and broken the trust of supporters, players, and staff,” Greenough said. “We believe in the future of this club— Thorns and Timbers, one club, playing world-class soccer in Providence Park— and we believe that supporters and community are the way forward.”

Onward Rose City Project co-organizer Chris Bright said the Portland Thorns and Timbers, while the “crown jewels” of U.S. professional soccer, have been failed by their owner and their leagues.

“Now is time for us to take our power back and demand that our owner not just sell the teams, but that he sells them to us,” Bright said.

Onward Rose City outlined the following goals in their statement:

Supporters have a seat at the table to influence the direction of the club

The club’s actions authentically reflect the values of the supporters and the city

Supporters have a stake in the continued success of the club and are not just customers

Supporters and the city receive financial gains in the future that will benefit the community

The two teams stay in the City of Portland in perpetuity

Fans of the Portland Thorns and Timbers and anyone interested in supporting the effort may visit www.onwardrosecity.org to sign up and make a pledge.

