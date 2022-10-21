Driver dies after crashing through PDX airfield fence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a crash near the Portland International Airport on Thursday night.

At about 10 p.m., Port of Portland Police responded to a report of a crash in the 8000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers arrived and found a vehicle that had rolled off the roadway, overturned and crashed through an airfield fence.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene for the investigation. Northeast Marine Drive was closed between Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 122nd Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-282168.

