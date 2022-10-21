Football at Sandy H.S. goes on while others cancel due to bad air quality

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Many schools in Oregon and Southwest Washington canceled football games Thursday evening amid the air quality advisory that is in effect until Monday, Oct. 24.

Sandy High School took the field despite the air quality advisory against Nelson High on Thursday. It was senior night and the teams last home game.

“It was a packed parking lot, packed full of crowds, I think it was a good idea to keep it going,” said Cody Miller, a student watching the game from the sidelines.

It was a similar sentiment from parents in the stands as well who said the quality of the air wasn’t affecting them personally.

“They talked about it a bit, but yeah it seems to be fine. They didn’t cancel the game and we’re here to cheer them on,” said Richard Milbradt, who was watching his senior son on the field.

The attendance was good at Sandy High School with full stands and a busy concession stand and a booster booth.

“There’s been a good breeze, its been blowing the smoke away from us, we have a little smoke but it blows away pretty quick. It hasn’t been affecting any of us on the mountain,” said Flo Beers, who was working the booster club booth on the sidelines.

She also said the sales were not affected by the air or attendance Thursday night.

The advisory is in effect until Monday. Health experts say for those who have to be outside in a poor air quality area, wearing a mask can help.

