Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four shots and saw a gold sedan speeding away from Northeast Minnehaha. A minute later, the victim of the shooting called 911 and said her ex-husband threw something through her window. Deputies found shell casings in the street and parking lot, and found bullet strikes on the front door and in a window about the door.

The victim’s two children were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said deputies who were behind the gold sedan were told about the evidence found at the scene. Deputies began to pursue the vehicle, which was said to be going about 80 miles per hour in the 40-mph zone on Northeast St. Johns Road.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Robert E. Mitchell, of Vancouver, attempted to elude deputies numerous times on southbound Interstate 5. The sheriff’s office said he was going well over 80 mph with reckless disregard of other drivers on the freeway.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the pursuing deputies saw Mitchell throw a gun out the driver’s window as the pursuit got onto the Interstate Bridge.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver and were able to bring the vehicle to a stop on the Oregon side of the Interstate Bridge. Mitchell was taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff’s office said a Ruger LCP .380 caliber was found mid-span of the bridge and seized as evidence.

Mitchell will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of first-degree attempted murder - domestic violence, drive-by shooting - domestic violence, first-degree attempted burglary - domestic violence, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangerment - domestic violence, and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

