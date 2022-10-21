Kelso High School on lockdown for possible threat

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – Kelso High School is on lockdown after a reported possible threat on Friday afternoon. According to the Kelso School District, police are currently onsite investigating.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, police remain on school premises, clearing every room, the district said. After each room is cleared, students from those classrooms are being escorted to the gymnasium which has been secured.

The district asks parents and family not to go near or attempt to enter the school.

High school student release times will be determined by the progress of police investigation. All evening activities, including football and Homecoming, are canceled.

Middle school and elementary school buses for the district are planned to run as normal.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
FILE - Portland Thorns fans hold signs during the first half of the team's NWSL soccer match...
Collaborative forms with goal to make Timbers, Thorns supporter owned
KPTV File Image
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized
2 suspects arrested after homes in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone burglarized