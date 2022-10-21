Kelso High School on lockdown for possible threat

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – Kelso High School is on lockdown after a reported possible threat on Friday afternoon. According to the Kelso School District, police are currently onsite investigating.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, police remain on school premises, clearing every room, the district said. After each room is cleared, students from those classrooms are being escorted to the gymnasium which has been secured.

The district asks parents and family not to go near or attempt to enter the school.

High school student release times will be determined by the progress of police investigation. All evening activities, including football and Homecoming, are canceled.

Middle school and elementary school buses for the district are planned to run as normal.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

