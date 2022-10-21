Man dies at hospital after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood late Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire, but no victims were found at the scene.

Police said a man with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital a short time later. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the victim was injured at the shooting scene in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood and taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Southeast Henderson Street will be closed between SE 74th and SE 78th during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Mike Jones Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov.

