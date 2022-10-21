Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening.

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police said a woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to a hand. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There’s no word at this time if any arrests have been made in the investigation. Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been released by police at this time.

