Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland.

Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council.

“I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing governor to immediately declare a statewide emergency declaration. No government agency in Oregon has more experience putting together temporary outdoor emergency shelter camps than the State. With the state’s help, we can get Portland’s designated sanctioned camping areas up before winter,” Wheeler said in a statement.

Here are the key points in Wheeler’s plan to address the homeless crisis:

Establish key actions to increase affordable housing construction Wheeler says he plans to build 20,000 units of housing by 2023, which would be a huge deal since there’s currently a five-year waitlist for people to get into affordable housing.

Increase unhoused access to paid work Wheeler says he plans to work with partners to find “non-standard” paid work for unhoused people - work that better fits their needs so that they can sustain those jobs.

Ban self-sited, unsanctioned camping/Better connect unhoused people with mental health and substance abuse recovery services Wheelers says his plan will ban camping but increase access to other emergency shelters and Safe Rest Villages. He says the plan will also connect unhoused people to more mental health services.

Create a diversion program Wheeler says this part of the plan requires help from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The overall goal is to give people who are homeless who’ve been cited for low-level offenses, more opportunity to address their legal issues and get them resolved.

City budget Wheeler plans to rework the city budget to prioritize affordable housing and mental health and substance abuse recovery services.



Homelessness has been top of mind for Oregonians for awhile now.

According to data based on a statewide survey at the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, the number one concern of Oregonians was homelessness, right behind it was housing.

Data from that survey shows Oregonians believe the best way for leaders to address the homeless crisis is by allocating money toward it, which it sounds like city leaders plan to do just that.

“Our children and families need safe access to play in our parks, and our elders and individuals with mobility aids need clear access to our sidewalks,” said Commissioner Ryan. “No one wants to be in this state of emergency. We can’t wait for traditional housing alone to fix this. We must adopt additional action for the sake of those who are homeless and those who are not—and City, County and Metro must align and support one another to safely make it happen. We must stop tolerating the intolerable.”

Wheeler says he and Commissioner Dan Ryan will announce those five resolutions at City Council next week on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

