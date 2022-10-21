Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

New plan to tackle homelessness in Portland.
New plan to tackle homelessness in Portland.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland.

Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council.

Live: Mayor Wheeler convenes emergency council meeting

Members of the council convene an emergency meeting to discuss initiatives to fast-track the construction of affordable housing for houseless Portlanders. The meeting comes after new data revealed that the average wait time for affordable housing is five years.

Posted by FOX 12 Oregon on Friday, October 21, 2022

“I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing governor to immediately declare a statewide emergency declaration. No government agency in Oregon has more experience putting together temporary outdoor emergency shelter camps than the State. With the state’s help, we can get Portland’s designated sanctioned camping areas up before winter,” Wheeler said in a statement.

Here are the key points in Wheeler’s plan to address the homeless crisis:

Homelessness has been top of mind for Oregonians for awhile now.

According to data based on a statewide survey at the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, the number one concern of Oregonians was homelessness, right behind it was housing.

SEE ALSO: Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

Data from that survey shows Oregonians believe the best way for leaders to address the homeless crisis is by allocating money toward it, which it sounds like city leaders plan to do just that.

“Our children and families need safe access to play in our parks, and our elders and individuals with mobility aids need clear access to our sidewalks,” said Commissioner Ryan. “No one wants to be in this state of emergency. We can’t wait for traditional housing alone to fix this. We must adopt additional action for the sake of those who are homeless and those who are not—and City, County and Metro must align and support one another to safely make it happen. We must stop tolerating the intolerable.”

Wheeler says he and Commissioner Dan Ryan will announce those five resolutions at City Council next week on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor
KPTV file image
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
Rent skyrockets in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say.
Live: Wheeler holds emergency special council meeting to fast-tack affordable housing
Moda Center
Trail Blazers to hold home opener Friday night