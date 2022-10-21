Motorcyclist dead following crash with pickup in east Multnomah County.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in east Multnomah County, officials say.

Deputies first responded Thursday around 12:20 p.m. to reports of a serious crash, just east of SE Orient Drive and SE 282nd Avenue involving a motorcyclist and pickup truck.

The motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Robert Iuhasz, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say the driver of the pickup was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is cooperating with investigators.

Due to the nature of the crash, the East County Vehicular Crimes Team was activated and responded to the scene for investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.