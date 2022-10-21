Officials lift evacuation zones for Nakia Creek Fire.

WASHINGTON. (KPTV) - Some good news tonight for people who live in the Nakia Creek Fire Evacuation Zone. People who were forced from their property because of evacuations are now back home.

Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out a message Thursday to people in areas impacted by the Nakia Creek Fire saying all evacuation orders have been lifted.

People we spoke with said it’s a big relief.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Margaret Svilar, who was in a Level 1 Evacuation Zone, said.

Thick smoke and flames close by made for a scary few days for people who live near Camas.

“It was mostly fear of the unknown,” Jeffrey Scoville, who was in a Level 1 Evacuation Zone, said.

People we spoke with said this is the first time they’ve experienced being in a wildfire evacuation zone.

“What do I need to bring with me, where am I going to stay. Do I need to leave right now? It was kind of freaky,” Scoville said.

“We did make arrangements to go to another place if we had to,” Svilar said.

The fire started on October 9th. This week, thousands of homes were evacuated and tens of thousands more were on stand-by notice. And today, officials said all evacuation orders have been lifted. And people said they’re grateful.

“Go firefighters! I appreciate it,” Scoville said.

We caught up with volunteers and staff at Camas Church of the Nazarene, which served as the Red Cross Evacuation Site all week. They said they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from the community.

“It was awesome, there was a steady of people dropping off and bringing stuff,” Michael Wey, a board member at Camas Church of the Nazarene, said.

And are glad to have been able to play a part in providing for their neighbors in a great time of need.

“The easiest part was opening the doors. The Red Cross did the lion’s share of the work, and their volunteers and staff were over the top,” James Austin, the Pastor at Camas Church of the Nazarene, said.

Svilar said a potential evacuation isn’t the only first she said she’s experiencing.

“I never thought I’d say this, but I’m really happy the rain is coming,” Svilar said.

Officials said the fire is still active and is 23% contained. Investigators are still looking for several people who may be involved, and are asking anyone with information to call the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

