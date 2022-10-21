Oregon’s Rainy Season Has Arrived

Fall has arrived! And just like that Oregon’s rainy season is finally here. Expect the rain to continue for most of the evening before drying out late tonight. Overnight we will see rain at times and clouds. Temperatures will be down into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun, clouds and showers. We also have a chance of thunderstorms here in the Willamette Valley and then in parts of south central and southeastern Oregon. Temperatures will be cool tomorrow, reaching highs in the mid 50s. Expect breezy conditions as well, with west winds gusting around 20 MPH at times.

We will see a drier day Sunday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the upper 50s. That break from the wet weather doesn’t last long, as rain returns on Monday. The first half of the upcoming week will range from the mid to upper 50s. Showers continue into Tuesday with a few showers lingering into Wednesday as well. We are drier Thursday again, with temperatures climbing to right around 60. Temperatures will be similar Friday, but more showery.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.