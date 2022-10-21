RAIN FINALLY RETURNS

We are waking up to MUCH better air quality this morning, most everyone in the “Good” category. It’s off to a dry start with partly cloudy skies. Latest forecast model has rain arriving in the metro around noon. We might see a couple of stray showers pop up in the mid to late morning hours. Chances are the morning commute will be dry. This evening however will be rainy with the potential of slick roads with the oils being brought up from the roads, as per typical with the first big rain after a long dry spell. With today’s big change in our weather, we will only heat up to 58 degrees. Tomorrow brings hit and miss showers with possible sun breaks and isolated thunderstorms, high 58. Partly sunny on Sunday, high 60. Rainy weather returns Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy and 58 on Thursday.

Travel plans over the cascades could bring some challenges. Snow fall amounts at the pass could reach 3-6 inches. Be prepared for winter driving if you go over the pass this weekend. Timberline could see 6-12 inches of snow by the end of the day Saturday.

