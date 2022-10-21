Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Clark County in Washington State is also still under an advisory.

At one point Thursday, Portland’s air was deemed as “very unhealthy” with a rating of 200. People can check up to the moment information on air quality at AirNow.Gov.

Health officials suggest people stay inside, especially those listed as high risk, which include babies, young children, older adults and pregnant people, along with people suffering from heart and lung diseases. An N-95 mask can protect against the harmful particles in the smoke, but cloth, dust and surgical masks will not.

The smoke can cause a scratchy throat, coughing, stinging eyes, sinus irritation, fatigue, dizziness and trouble breathing.

One man who works outside, Triston Taylor, said he’s experienced those effects, but he still isn’t planning to wear a mask.

“I have asthma, so I find myself feeling short of breathes sometimes,” Taylor said. “Man I’m so burnt out on masks - I should, but I don’t think I am going to. If I cared a little bit more than maybe I would.”

In downtown Portland, at least 20% of people were wearing an N-95 mask on Thursday, and one man said he’s had to wear a mask just to walk across the street.

