Watch Live: Measure 114 Debate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Measure 114, on the November Ballot, would change firearm ownership and purchase requirements. The measure would require residents to get a permit before acquiring a firearm and prohibit certain ammunition magazines. The permit and firearm database would be maintained by the police.

The debate, moderated by FOX 12′s Pete Ferryman will include three debaters:

John Hummel, the District Attorney for Deschutes County will argue for the measure. Hummel was elected District Attorney in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He has a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law and a Masters’s Degree in International Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University.

Kevin Starrett, the Director of the Oregon Firearms Federation will argue no to Measure 114. Starrett is the founder and director of the Oregon Firearms Federation. For almost 30 years the Oregon Firearms Federation has been the only no-compromise voice for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense and the defense of others.

Miles Rowe Pendleton, the President and Executive Committee Chair for the Eugene-Springfield NAACP will argue yes to Measure 114. Pendleton was raised in Eugene, Oregon, before attending college at the University of Miami, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude from the institution’s Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, and Africana Studies Programs in May of 2021. Following graduation, Miles returned home where he now serves as President and Executive Committee Chair for the Eugene-Springfield NAACP Unit.

