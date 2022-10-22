2 high school athletes make Oregon history.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The State of Oregon is now allowing high school athletes to sign ‘Name, Image, and Likeness’ endorsement deals. The change to OSAA rules this week prompted a local clothing and lifestyle brand to jump on the opportunity.

“We just wanted to start off with a bang and be the first ones to do this,” said Marcus Harvey, the owner of Portland Gear.

Harvey is the owner of the first brand to endorse high school athletes in NIL deals in Oregon State history.

For him, the decision to endorse senior high school basketball stars Sofia Bell and Jackson Shelstad came as an easy one.

“Doing this with Jackson and Sofia was really exciting. They are both top players in the state, This just made logical sense. Plus, both are going to the University of Oregon next year, I’m a duck, so there’s some commonalities there as well,” said Harvey.

Senior High School Basketball star Jackson Shelstad was one of the first high school athletes to sign the endorsement deal Friday.

“I could say I’m the first one to do it, but hopefully there is a whole bunch of other kids that are going to get deals as well,” said Shelstad.

For Senior High School Stand-Out Sofia Bell, the decision to sign with Portland Gear came down to a few key things.

“For me, it was really about choosing a brand that matches my opinions and who I am, and something I feel like I would want to represent, and that is what was most important to me,” said Bell.

The change in OSAA guidelines allows high school athletes to sign deals with brands or companies who they choose to represent and associate with in exchange for gear, and/or monetary compensation.

Oregon is only the 19th state in the country to allow NIL endorsement deals and Portland Gear is the first brand to endorse players in the state.

Portland Gear plans to have a photo and video shoot at the end of the month with the two players and currently, has shirts with their names and numbers for sale online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.