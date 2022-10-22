Fans gather for Trail Blazers home opener against Phoenix Suns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the day Rip City has been waiting for: the Trail Blazers were back at the Moda Center for their home opener against the Phoenix Suns. The mood was electric according to fans.

“Oh, it’s super exciting,” said Blazers fan Teresa Talley. “I couldn’t come to all the games last year since I live so far away. I’ve been a fan for 33 years. I’m anxious to see them play and see all my season ticket-holder friends. Portland fans are the very best. The very best.”

“I think this is my 15th season being a Blazers fan,” said Emitt Burris. “I’ve been a fan since I was 7 years old. Be prepared for a very loud crowd. A very knowledgeable crowd. A very engaged and focused crowd. When you go to a Blazers game you’re locking in. People are focused on the game all the way. It’s such a great atmosphere for a home opener. Not many greater places to watch a basketball game.”

“Oh it is electrifying and we can’t wait until we beat Phoenix,” said Robin Wisner, who’s been a fan for almost 30 years. “I am a season ticket holder and I am excited every year.”

Following a win over the Sacramento Kings earlier this week, fans say they are excited and optimistic for this season.

“All the way,” said Wisner. “I am looking for the Blazers to make the whole playoff run with the new young guys and watching how Chauncey is really developing this team. I expect us to go all the way this year. Maybe we might not get the championship but we will surprise a lot of people, including Charles Barkley and Shaq who don’t think the Blazers will make it.”

“We had an exciting first game,” said Kevin Peck, a Blazers fan for the last 15 years. “It was crazy. Showed up on defense and with paint points. So excited because preseason looked so hot. Looked really good, so we’ll see tonight. It’s a tough opponent. I can’t wait until Gary Payton is healthy and starts playing in our rotation. I like what I saw on defense. I’ve always like Jerami Grant so I’m happy he’s here and we’ll see.”

“I’m expecting a lot of good games and at least six seed to go into the playoffs,” said Talley.

“Just a feeling of it’s a different type of team this year,” said Burris. “We got a lot of defensive-minded guys, lot of dogs you know? Yeah just a lot of hope, a lot of optimism for the young guys and for new guys like Grant coming in. It’s going to be fun. I’m really excited.”

The Trail Blazers put on a show for the home opener, winning a nail-biter in OT 113-111 against the Phoenix Suns.

