Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.

Officers later learned a victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said no arrests have been made. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

