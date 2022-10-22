Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
Oct. 22, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
Officers later learned a victim was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Police said no arrests have been made. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.
