SALT LAKE CITY Utah (KPTV) - While “Grave of the Fireflies” was the most googled Studio Ghibli movie in the United States, Oregonians most often searched for “Porco Rosso,” according to a study by GetWindstream, released Friday.

To celebrate the Ghibli Park opening on Nov. 1 in Japan, the GetWindstream team compiled a list of every movie released by Studio Ghibli. Then using Google data, they found both the top 15 movies, and the top movies for each state.

SEE ALSO: Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween

While lighthearted whimsy tends to be most associated with the brand, the 1988 heart wrenching war movie “Grave of the Fireflies” was the top googled movie in 18 states - from Minnesota to Texas. Unfortunately, the study didn’t distinguish between people who were looking to watch the film and those who were simply curious to know what it was about precisely because they hadn’t come across it organically.

[Article continues below]

Most googled Ghibli movie in US is ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ but not for Oregon, study says (GetWindstream, an authorized reseller of Windstream products)

The second highest googled movie was the 2004 “Howl’s Moving Castle.” Loosely adapted from a 1986 British children’s book, 14 states searched for this title, including Idaho and Arkansas.

From there, the numbers drop off precipitously with a tie for third - with two movies taking the top spot in just four states. Those were 1997′s “Princess Mononoke” and “The Cat Returns” (2002). Interestingly, the princess’s wins were all in states that border Canada. The cat, however, returned to states from Washington to Indiana.

SEE ALSO: ‘Halloweentown’ top searched-for spooky movie in Oregon

Oregon, along with Connecticut and Rhode Island, appeared to prefer “Porco Rosso,” released in 1992.

For all the study results and numbers, people may visit the GetWindstream website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.