Rain & Mountain Snow Arrive Saturday

Good morning! What a change in the weather. We’ve got a mix today of showers, clouds, sun and possibly some thunderstorms. It’s a cool one too at only 56°. But, the big story is snow! That’s right, snow! In the Cascades. We’ve got snow this morning and it’s sticking. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cascades through tonight. Accumulations around 4,000′ are expected to be fairly light (1-3″), however this is our first snow of the season, so roads could be slick! We expect drier conditions tomorrow and then the snow level rising on Monday, so just wet roads expected there.

We will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow and temperatures in the upper 50s. It will be a dry end to the weekend before the rain returns on Monday. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s for the first half of the week and rain and showers will continue. Thursday will be a dry day again, though. And then Friday, you guessed it, showers! Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Thursday and Friday, at about 60.

It took a while but fall (winter?) and Oregon’s rainy season are officially here!

