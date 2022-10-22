Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass

A shoplifting suspect crashed a U-Haul truck in Grants Pass after being chased by officers.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday.

The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.

Police said they followed the speeding suspect west on Northeast D Street. Due to the weather conditions and the suspect’s driving behavior, officers ended the pursuit near Sixth Street and NE D St.

Police said the suspect continued speeding despite not being chased by officers. The U-Haul illegally entered another intersection and hit a small SUV. The driver of the SUV had to be pulled from the car and taken to a hospital.

The U-Haul rolled over, which trapped the suspect underneath the cab. Fire and police officers pulled him out from under the U-Haul. He was taken to a Medford hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Glover of Indiana, is facing the following charges:

· Theft 1

· Reckless Driving

· Attempting to Elude Police Officer

· Assault 3

· Criminal Mischief 1

· DUII

Anyone with any information is asked to call GPPD at (541) 450-6260.

