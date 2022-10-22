‘It’s hard to find somewhere to go’: Unhoused Portlanders respond to mayor’s plan for homeless

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address homeless issues in Portland, announced on Friday, includes banning camping in unsanctioned areas and will establish additional designated camping sites with resources and increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages.

Kyle Kyner, an unhoused person, said he wasn’t happy with the proposed ban.

“No camping thing kind of sucks, I don’t know, it’s hard to find somewhere to go, and the shelters are hard to get into sometimes,” Kyner said.

RELATED: Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

The mayor said the three proposed new camp sites in non-yet disclosed locations would hold about 125 people each, and may also include on-side security in some form.

One unhoused woman said additional designated areas would help a lot.

“It’s not a black and white thing,” she said. “Especially if [camps] were self-governed, but also I like the idea of a land trust.”

Multiple people said Portland homelessness was a bigger problem than Ted Wheeler or any one elected official in the metro area. While people said drug use and mental health issues were part of the problem, many said they were currently working full time but still unable to afford housing.

“Most people working a minimum wage job in the city are having trouble,” the unhoused woman said.

SEE ALSO: $500k grant to cover 25 unhoused students’ rent for year, ODHS announces

Kyner also said housing cost was a driving cause.

“The housing is really expensive, it’s like, $2,500 to get into a place, plus first and last, deposit and everything,” Kyner said.

Kyner’s message for the mayor was “Good luck.”

The mayor’s office has not yet given an official date for when the proposals would be set in motion.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.