Animals at Oregon Zoo get in the spirit at ‘Howloween’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is welcoming families to dress up in their favorite costumes and experience “Howloween” beginning on Sunday.

The Halloween-themed event is running this Sunday and Monday and Oct. 28-31. Animals are also enjoying Halloween-themed treats.

The Oregon Zoo said children are encouraged to wear costumes and learn about wildlife. A scavenger hunt teaches children about healthy habitats for wildlife. All candy is made by companies that have committed to using deforestation-free palm oil.

Activities are free with zoo admission. Treat bags are available for an additional $3. Reservations must be made in advance on the zoo’s website.

