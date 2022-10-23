Dry & cool day ahead, then a soaker Monday morning

Showers have mainly ended across the area, with just a few sprinkles in the Coast Range and Cascades, plus a few flurries at higher elevations.

We’ve got a very nice Sunday on the way! Those of you that have been waiting for a COOL but mainly sunny fall day will finally get that. Expect partly cloudy skies today, but even with that sunshine we’ll have trouble making it up to 60 degrees. Quite a change from the 86 degree day last Sunday!

We are now in a rainy pattern and the wet season has arrived, so we don’t expect any dry periods longer than a day or so. Two weather systems move through early this week; one for the Monday morning commute and then another later in the day Tuesday.

About a foot of snow has fallen up at 6,000′ at Timberline Lodge, with far less down at pass elevations. Those roads should be just fine after some morning snow/ice spots.

We can forget about fires and wildfire smoke for the season.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.