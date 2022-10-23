Drying out Sunday before more wet weather next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It wasn’t nearly as wet in Portland Saturday as it was Friday, but some of those isolated cells produced downpours and some lightning, mostly through the Cascades this afternoon. We saw some pretty good viewer photos of penny-sized hail near Sandy and some trees down in the same area. Although folks have been inquiring about a tornado, we haven’t seen any indications of that from the NWS, but downbursts and strong winds within thunderstorms can definitely cause damage.

The winter weather advisory in the Cascades will expire tonight, but there is a frost warning in effect for portions of Central Oregon, including Bend. Morning temperatures will be very chilly- in the 20s.

Overnight tonight those showers and mountain snow showers should start to dwindle as we head into Sunday, which should be a dry and partly cloudy day. Temperatures will still be pretty cool- in the upper 50s.

The next wet system hits us early Monday morning, so plan for a wet morning commute. Tuesday and Wednesday look less wet, and we’ll get another dry day Thursday before more showers arrive Friday.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average all week, and it looks like more snow is on the way for the ski resorts next week!

