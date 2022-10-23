High winds blow over massive tree in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wind was whipping in southeast Portland Friday night, and it was so strong it took down Cheri Anderson’s massive tree off Southeast Harold Street.

“It felt like ‘the Wizard of Oz,’ frankly,” Anderson said. “I’ve never experienced that kind of wind before! It was crazy.”

Though Anderson and her neighbors thought a tornado might’ve blown through, the National Weather Service said a cold front pushing through around 9:30 p.m. may have helped winds reach between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

According to neighbors, the tree is at least a few decades old and somehow it didn’t cause any damage on its way down. It only blocked some cars in and missed Anderson’s mailbox by inches.

“I’m feeling especially grateful to be here and talking today,” she said.

While neighbors tried to tackle some of the branches on their own, Anderson said it’s not going to be cleared until Tuesday.

