Man arrested after threatening several St. Helens people with replica gun

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday after reports that he threatened multiple people with a gun in St. Helens, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to Wonderly Drive after the report of a man standing in a person’s driveway and threatening them with a handgun. The person told police the suspect had threatened to shoot them.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

Before police arrived, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Later, people reported there was a man at a nearby store where he had a “verbal altercation” with several people. When police arrived, they found Anthony Stratton holding what looked like a gun, police said.

Stratton dropped the weapon when police told him to and was arrested. Police said they found he was also carrying a fixed blade knife and brass knuckles. They determined the gun was a Umarex Co2 paintball pistol made to resemble a revolver.

SEE ALSO: Kelso High School cancels all weekend activities following possible threat

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and his charges included disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and failure to register as a sex offender.

St. Helens police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the department at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.