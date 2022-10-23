Man arrested after threatening several St. Helens people with replica gun

Man arrested after threatening several St. Helens people with replica gun
Man arrested after threatening several St. Helens people with replica gun(St. Helens Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday after reports that he threatened multiple people with a gun in St. Helens, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to Wonderly Drive after the report of a man standing in a person’s driveway and threatening them with a handgun. The person told police the suspect had threatened to shoot them.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

Before police arrived, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Later, people reported there was a man at a nearby store where he had a “verbal altercation” with several people. When police arrived, they found Anthony Stratton holding what looked like a gun, police said.

Stratton dropped the weapon when police told him to and was arrested. Police said they found he was also carrying a fixed blade knife and brass knuckles. They determined the gun was a Umarex Co2 paintball pistol made to resemble a revolver.

SEE ALSO: Kelso High School cancels all weekend activities following possible threat

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and his charges included disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and failure to register as a sex offender.

St. Helens police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the department at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Most googled Ghibli movie in US is ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ but not for Oregon, study says
Most googled Ghibli movie in US is ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ but not for Oregon, study says
A shoplifting suspect crashed a U-Haul truck in Grants Pass after being chased by officers.
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
This Dec. 7, 2016 photo, shows the entrance to the Malheur National Forest near John Day, Ore....
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
KPTV File Image
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland