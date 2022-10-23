No. 10 Ducks defeat previously unblemished 9th-rated UCLA Bruins 45-30

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Homecoming in Eugene.

The No. 10 Ducks, hot off a bye week, crumble Chip Kelly’s previously unblemished and ninth-rated Bruins on a peak fall day in the Willamette Valley.

Dan Lanning coaching the Ducks in his first big PAC-12 game.

Chip Kelly has brought the best-looking UCLA team back to Eugene since fleeing town a decade ago – the Bruins are clearly bound for the Big Ten come 2024.

After swapping field goals in the opening quarter, the Ducks cranked it up in the second. Bo Nix hit his tight end and Terrance Ferguson – a 17-yarder for 6 and the lead.

After the Bruins leveled it back up, Oregon revved it up. Troy Franklin had a monster second quarter, and somewhere from Nix, shimmer and shine a 49-yard strike, setting the score to 17-10 for the home team.

Lanning then called for the onside kick – good when it works. The Ducks recover. Check this – Franklin is a budding superstar if not already there. A tough as nails conversion for 26 yards by the sophomore from East Palo Alto.

Then it was a textbook two-minute drill – eight plays and 88 yards. Franklin with his second of the quarter, bringing the score to 31-13 for the Ducks.

Bend’s super senior Cam McCormick got on the score sheet in a 13-play march with two fourth down conversions to end the third at 38-16.

It’s a 10th win over the powder blue crew from Westwood in 11 years. Nix with the high five to Bucky Irving for good measure on the fourth down in the fourth – the kid from Chicago can fly.

The final lands at 45-30 with the Ducks at 6-and-1. The lone blemish is that road opener against the defending national champs from Georgia.

Winners of six straight games, the Duck’s next two games will be in Berkley and Boulder. Then they’ll close up league play all back in Oregon, with UW and Utah here, and the rivalry after Thanksgiving in Corvallis.

Then, it might just be the PAC-12 title game from Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

