Weak tornado on Saturday confirmed near Sandy, NWS says

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS tweeted Sunday that the tornado, rated at EF0, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and traveled about .8 miles in Cherryville. The track was about 250 yards wide.

Multiple FOX 12 viewers captured video and images off the tornado.

An EF0 Tornado occurred around 4:45 PM on 10-22-22 in Cherryville near Sandy, OR. The storm track was around .8 miles, & around 250 yards wide. We are continuing to put together more documentation on this storm



Thank you to our spotter Timothy for sending us this photo he took pic.twitter.com/A1rnY6DVls — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 23, 2022

