Weak tornado on Saturday confirmed near Sandy, NWS says

Weak tornado on Saturday confirmed near Sandy, NWS says
Weak tornado on Saturday confirmed near Sandy, NWS says(FOX 12 viewer Joshua Clemmer)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS tweeted Sunday that the tornado, rated at EF0, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and traveled about .8 miles in Cherryville. The track was about 250 yards wide.

Multiple FOX 12 viewers captured video and images off the tornado.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A giraffe explores pumpkins at an exhibit at the Oregon Zoo during Howloween.
Animals at Oregon Zoo get in the spirit at ‘Howloween’
A red panda enjoys a pumpkin at Howloween at the Oregon Zoo.
Animals at Oregon Zoo get in the spirit at 'Howloween'
Fans protest Thorns, Timbers owner, promote group ownership
Fans protest Thorns, Timbers owner, promote group ownership
Fans protest Thorns, Timbers owner, promote group ownership
Fans protest Thorns, Timbers owner, promote group ownership