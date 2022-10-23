Weak tornado on Saturday confirmed near Sandy, NWS says
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS tweeted Sunday that the tornado, rated at EF0, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and traveled about .8 miles in Cherryville. The track was about 250 yards wide.
Multiple FOX 12 viewers captured video and images off the tornado.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.