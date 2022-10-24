VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department on Sunday.

Kaydin Wharton was last seen near the Vancouver Mall, but police did not say how long ago.

He is mixed race.

Stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and is about 175 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, black or gray sweatpants and red and black headphones.

Police said Wharton is not familiar with the area and may be non-communicative.

Anyone who may know where he may be is asked to contact Sgt. J. Mills at 360-518-1083 or jason.mills@cityofvancouver.us.

