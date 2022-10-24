15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department on Sunday.
Kaydin Wharton was last seen near the Vancouver Mall, but police did not say how long ago.
- He is mixed race.
- Stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and is about 175 pounds.
- He has black hair and brown eyes.
- Believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, black or gray sweatpants and red and black headphones.
Police said Wharton is not familiar with the area and may be non-communicative.
Anyone who may know where he may be is asked to contact Sgt. J. Mills at 360-518-1083 or jason.mills@cityofvancouver.us.
