15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver

15 year-old Kaydin Wharton
15 year-old Kaydin Wharton
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for 15-year-old boy missing from Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department on Sunday.

Kaydin Wharton was last seen near the Vancouver Mall, but police did not say how long ago.

  • He is mixed race.
  • Stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and is about 175 pounds.
  • He has black hair and brown eyes.
  • Believed to be wearing a white T-shirt, black or gray sweatpants and red and black headphones.

Police said Wharton is not familiar with the area and may be non-communicative.

Anyone who may know where he may be is asked to contact Sgt. J. Mills at 360-518-1083 or jason.mills@cityofvancouver.us.

