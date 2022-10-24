Ayo Elise checks out Holidays on Franklin to see a Vancouver neighborhood’s scary Halloween makeover

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Spooky season is upon us which means giant skeletons, werewolves, witches and more are popping up in neighborhoods everywhere, especially the one on Franklin Street. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to a neighborhood on Franklin Street in Vancouver to check out their incredible Halloween makeover.

Holidays on Franklin will host performers, music and special effects.

The owner of the house on Franklin has been collecting Halloween decorations since he was 8 years old. He estimates he’ll hand out candy to about 10,000 trick-or-treaters. He said every 1000th trick-or-treater will also get a $100 gift card.

Holidays on Franklin will be at 4616 Franklin Street, Vancouver, Washington. More information can be found on their website Holidays on Franklin.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.