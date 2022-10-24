Camas trail runner found dead after Search & Rescue Operation

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old runner from Camas was found dead early Sunday morning after a search that began Friday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Nick Wells began Friday evening after his wife reported that her husband had gone trail running and not returned. Having started in the morning, Wells was in touch with his wife off and on throughout the day telling her at one point that he had lost the trail and found it again. Then he stopped responding.

Search and Rescue obtained Wells’ cell phone location data and searched the trail but found no sign of him. The next morning, fresh search teams went up the trails. The Hood River Crag Rats airplane and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s Blackhawk helicopter both did air searches of the area.

New cell phone location information provided by the family Saturday evening led searchers to find Wells at about 1 a.m. at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff. Search teams found him dead.

On Sunday, rescue teams recovered Wells’ remains and brought them down to the trail to be taken to a funeral home.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.