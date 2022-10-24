Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.

First responders declared the 36-year-old driver and a child passenger dead at the scene.

A second child passenger was rushed in an ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

