Eugene protesters clash over drag queen event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Groups of protesters clashed in Eugene Sunday because of a local drag queen event. Some of the demonstrators were upset because one of the drag performers was an 11-year-old.

Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene hosted a Drag Queen Storytime, starting a backlash because one of the scheduled performers was an 11-year-old who goes by the stage name Venellope.

Venellope did not end up performing and was instead named the guest of honor at the event. The Storytime organizer said Venellope is a well-known performer throughout the state and had been doing shows at the venue for months.

Far-right activists showed up to voice their opposition to the event and to the child’s participation.

“Its not just drag queens coming out here in scantily clad outfits and twerking in anything like that its drag queens coming out here with a message drag queens coming out here saying its OK to be yourself that its OK to just have fun.

(STICH)

“The victimization of children is demonic and they are trying to destroy an entire generation and its up to us as Americans to stand up to this kind of evil and be here to say we don’t agree with this.”

Supporters argue that drag is a form of art. They said there is nothing inappropriate about it and that protesters were trying to make the event something it is not.

Old Nick’s Pub hired extra security and only allowed people who bought tickets in advance to attend. They said they will continue hosting Drag Queen Storytime in the future.

